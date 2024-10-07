– WWE will be taping next week’s episode of Raw tonight after their live two-hour broadcast on the USA Network from St. Louis, MO. The reason is because WWE is on tour in Europe next week and decided against taping Raw there during the day locally before a night airing domestically.

– CM Punk is expected at tonight’s post-Bad Blood 2024 episode of Raw. Drew McIntyre is not. Obviously that could change, but that’s where things stand right now.

– WWE was pleased with how the unique social media capture the moment situation went down with the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens post-Bad Blood 2024 parking lot angle. Cody was reportedly legitimately roughed up a bit during it, but is okay.

– There are still some skeptical about the legitimacy of AJ Styles’ injury from last week’s SmackDown, despite recent reports to the contrary.

