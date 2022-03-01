Below are spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* The KO Show with RK-Bro is scheduled to open

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy in a non-title match

* The Mysterios vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

* Omos vs. T-BAR

* Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Finn Balor

* In-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge will close the show. Edge is also booked for a backstage segment

