Some basic spoiler notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show in Ontario, California.

Heading into the September 23 episode of WWE Raw from the Toyota Arena at 8/7c on USA Network, expect the following:

* Wreckage to start the show

* A banger to end the show

* Drew McIntyre promises hell for CM Punk

* Big night for Sami Zayn fans

