Below are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. Tonight’s RAW will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

* One wrestler will use the American flag during their entrance but there’s no word yet on who

* Dexter Lumis’ latest segment is to feature an Edmonton Oilers-themed outfit. The Oilers are the local NHL team

* Austin Theory, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai are also scheduled in addition to those scheduled for matches

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

