WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is rumored to make an announcement on tonight’s live RAW, according to WRKDWrestling. There’s no word yet on what the announcement will be as things are “tight-lipped and unknown” at RAW today.

In more notes for tonight’s RAW, Fightful Select adds that extras were brought in for an in-ring segment that involves “some heavy duty security gear,” and then a “bunch more” for another segment. WWE also had kendo sticks, 2x4s, axe handles and lead pipes prepared for a segment on tonight’s RAW.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Backlash host Bad Bunny returns to address The Judgment Day

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.