The road to WWE SummerSlam passes through Michigan, as WWE Raw takes place tonight from “The Motor City.”

Scheduled to emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the July 20 episode on Netflix this evening at 8/7c features Seth Rollins opening the show.

Additionally, one source is reporting the following early spoiler rundown for the 7/20 Raw in Detroit:

* Seth Rollins will open the show with a promo

* The Vision vs. Dragon Lee & JeVon Evans is the first match scheduled

* There will be a Danhausen segment

* Oba Femi vs. JD McDonagh is the second match planned

* Chad Gable & PENTA vs. Rusev & Ethan Page

* The main event will be LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)