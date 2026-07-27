The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State,” with the red brand “go-home” episode of WWE Raw from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

And we’ve got the early spoiler rundown.

Heading into the July 27, 2026 episode of WWE Raw in “The Golden State,” the following early internal spoiler rundown has surfaced revealing the order of matches and segments set for the show:

* The Oba Femi & Brock Lesnar weigh-in segment is expected to open the show.

* The Vision vs. Alpha Academy is the first match scheduled

* JeVon Evans vs. Rusev

* Joe Hendry & Danhausen live concert

* Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio

* LA Knight, Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline segment

* Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins face-to-face will headline the show

For those interested, we also have more detailed WWE Raw spoilers for 7/27/26.

UPDATED: Here is a more detailed spoiler rundown from Fightful Select:

Spoiler Rundown:

– Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar weigh in

– The Bloodline arrives

– Alpha Academy vs The Vision

– Jackie Redmond interviews LA Knight

– Raquel Rodriguez and Sol Ruca hype package

– IYO SKY backstage promo

– Je’Von Evans vs Rusev

– Joe Hendry and Danhausen concert

– Penta backstage promo

– Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page

– Liv Morgan backstage promo

– Danhausen and Adam Pearce backstage segment

– The Usos in ring segment

– Sol Ruca vs Raquel Rodriguez

– Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face to face

Spoiler Notes:

– The Hell In A Cell structure will play a part in Lesnar and Femi’s weigh in segment

– Boxer Ryan Garcia is to get involved with Hendry and Danhausen’s concert

– LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys and Jacob Fatu will feature in The Usos segment

More Spoilers:

– The Vision are to go over Alpha Academy, with an injury angle set for Otis after the match

– Je’Von Evans is to go over Rusev

– Ryan Garcia is set to be paired with The Judgment Day

– Ethan Page is to go over Rey Mysterio

– Danhausen is to ask Adam Pearce for a ‘human monies on a pole’ match with Dominik at SummerSlam

– No winner is listed for Sol Ruca vs Raquel Rodriguez

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)