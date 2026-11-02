WWE could be looking to bring the upcoming John Cena Classic to a location with personal significance to the future Hall of Famer.

According to one source, WWE has discussed holding the December 18 episode of SmackDown at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, before potentially staging the John Cena Classic the following night at Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Cena reportedly favors holding the tournament at his alma mater, which is located a short distance from Hartford. However, neither the December 19 date nor the proposed venue has been finalized.

The December 19 date has been discussed internally for some time, with Dave Meltzer previously reporting that it was WWE’s preferred option due to an already crowded December schedule. December 5 has also been considered as a possibility.

Should WWE move forward with December 19, the John Cena Classic would go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End, creating a direct scheduling conflict between the two promotions.

More information should be coming shortly, as Cena is scheduled to reveal details regarding the tournament during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.