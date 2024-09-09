The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Great White North.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Match & Segment Order (Spoilers)



* Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made



* Finn Balor promo



* Tag Titles: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Unholy Union



* GUNTHER promo



* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee



* Zelina, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective



* Drew McIntyre promo



* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor



* IC Title Contender Tourney: Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes (Spoilers)



* Bret Hart is under the weather and his status for WWE Raw has been up in the air. There is hope internally that he can still appear and do his segment. Triple H was still promoting it on social media as of an hour before the show start-time of 8/7c.



* As we noted earlier today, Natalya is listed as returning tonight in the six woman tag segment. She is backstage, as are many in the Hart family



* Kiana James is listed under the misc. section of the internal WWE roster. She is on the sidelines right now.



* Daphanie LaShaunn is set to ref the tag title match



* Rod Zapata is set to ref the main event



* LWO, Judgment Day, Maxxine Dupri are all at tonight’s show as well



* Uncle Howdy is not listed as wrestling tonight



* All matches are two segments besides the main event, at three



* WWE Main Event tapings: Dante Chen vs. Uriah Connors



* WWE Main Event tapings: Alpha Academy vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Pirce

For a potential spoiler on what Bret Hart’s role will be on tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw, click here. For a potential spoiler on a faction getting a new member tonight, click here.

