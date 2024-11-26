WWE Raw spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced for tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home show.”

Featured below is the spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Gunther interview

* Tornado Tag: American Made vs. LWO

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* WarGames Advantage: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

* New Day vs. Alpha Academy

Here are some more backstage news and notes:

* All matches are set for two segments besides the New Day match.

* Gunther’s interview has a producer listed, which usually indicates physicality.

* There’s an unlisted segment before the main event. This isn’t out of the ordinary.

And finally, the WWE Main Event, WWE Speed and dark match lineup:

* WWE Main Event Taping: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Speed Taping: Alba Fyre vs. Katana Chance

* Dark Matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

(H/T: Fightful Select)