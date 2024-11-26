WWE Raw spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced for tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home show.”
Featured below is the spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Gunther interview
* Tornado Tag: American Made vs. LWO
* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day
* WarGames Advantage: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax
* New Day vs. Alpha Academy
Here are some more backstage news and notes:
* All matches are set for two segments besides the New Day match.
* Gunther’s interview has a producer listed, which usually indicates physicality.
* There’s an unlisted segment before the main event. This isn’t out of the ordinary.
And finally, the WWE Main Event, WWE Speed and dark match lineup:
* WWE Main Event Taping: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark
* WWE Speed Taping: Alba Fyre vs. Katana Chance
* Dark Matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
(H/T: Fightful Select)