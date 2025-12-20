The Christmas week episode of WWE Raw is “in the can” following a double television taping held on Friday evening.

On December 19, WWE held a double taping at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. for the December 22 episode airing on Netflix and December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw spoilers for the 12/22 show:

* Backstage segment with Paul Heyman and Austin Theory

* Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley

* Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed backstage segment discussing Theory

* A Becky Lynch promo was interrupted by Maxxine Dupri. Dupri forced Lynch to submit to an ankle lock

* Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano

* Nikki Bella promo

* Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez

* A Gunther promo was disrupted by CM Punk and Rey Mysterio

* Bronson Reed and Austin Theory of The Vision defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio

