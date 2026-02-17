WWE rolls into “The Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll” tonight, as the road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 continues.

Ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, spoilers have surfaced regarding the show.

One source is reporting that Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, is backstage at the FedEx Forum. Keys worked a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown last Friday night as well.

Also backstage is JD McDonagh, who has been out of action for some time, as well as NXT Superstars Kendal Grey and Skylar Rae.

Additionally, it is said that the future of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Dominik Mysterio, will be addressed.

Featured below is the complete spoiler match and segment listing, in order, as it is planned for the Monday, February 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky segment

* Liv Morgan segment

* WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Asuka vs Nattie vs Bayley

* World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk segment

* Future of the Intercontinental Championship segment

* AJ Lee segment

* WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Gunther vs Dominik Mysterio vs Je’Von Evans

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Memphis, TN.

(H/T: BodySlam+)