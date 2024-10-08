WWE taped matches and segments for the October 14, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw after the live episode wrapped up on October 7, 2024 inside Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Featured below, courtesy of Jake Corcione and PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.

* Rhea Ripley calls out Raquel Rodriguez, but instead comes out Tiffany Stratton. She says she has a message from Nia, but the distraction allows Liv Morgan and Rodrigez to attack both of them.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY.

* The War Raiders return and defeated Alpha Academy.

* R-Truth pinned Miz when Karrion Kross and crew came out and distracted him. They tossed Truth back in for Miz to attack.

* Bron Breakker She pinned Kofi Kingston.

* Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a DQ/no contest when Nia Jax attacked.