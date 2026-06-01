The fallout from WWE Clash in Italy goes down today in “The Beautiful Country.”

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 2/1c from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy with the post-Clash In Italy episode of the weekly red brand program.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the June 1, 2026 show (UPDATED):

– Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony (Featuring Usos and Jacob Fatu)

– King Of The Ring Fatal Four Way: Oba Femi vs Penta vs Carmelo Hayes vs Solo Sikoa

– Sol Ruca in ring promo

– Roman Reigns and The Usos backstage promo

– Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs Ethan Page and Rusev

– Adam Pearce and Penta segment

– Queen Of The Ring Fatal Four Way: IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez vs Giulia vs Lash Legend

– Adam Pearce and Maxxine Dupri backstage segment

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria backstage interview

– The Judgment Day backstage promo

– Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker

Oba Femi and Iyo Sky are set to advance in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. More tourney tilts will be announced for next week’s Raw.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)