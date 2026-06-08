The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2026 continues this afternoon in the “City of Love.”
WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 2/1c from Accor Arena in Paris, France with the June 8 episode of the weekly red brand program.
Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the 5/8 show from Paris:
- * Oba Femi segment
* WWE Queen of the Ring: Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria
* LA Knight segment
* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Penta vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE King of the Ring: Seth Rollins vs. JeVon Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga
UPDATED:
Jacob Fatu is also reportedly backstage at the show and expected to appear.
UPDATED x2:
Here is the complete spoiler listing for the show, complete with some additional spoilers on top matches:
- * Superstar Arrivals
* Oba Femi opening promo with Dominik Mysterio
* Seth Rollins backstage promo
* Queen Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Liv Morgan expected to win)
* Rey Mysterio and Penta hype package
* Chad Gable will continue to apologize to luchadors Penta
* Backstage with Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, The Usos and Jacob Fatu
* Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria hype package
* Lyra Valkyria and Bayley backstage segment
* Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria (Women’s I-C Title – Sol expected to retain)
* The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment
* LA Knight and Jey Uso promo
* Chad Gable will continue to apologize to luchadors Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee
* Penta vs Rey Mysterio (I-C Title – Penta expected to retain, Rusev and Ethan Page post-match angle)
* Raquel Rodriguez backstage promo
* IYO SKY promo
* Judgment Day backstage segment
* King Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Je’Von Evans expected to win)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 2/1c for live WWE Raw Results 6/8/26 coverage.
(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold & Fightful Select)