The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2026 continues this afternoon in the “City of Love.”

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 2/1c from Accor Arena in Paris, France with the June 8 episode of the weekly red brand program.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the 5/8 show from Paris:

* Oba Femi segment

* WWE Queen of the Ring: ﻿﻿Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Match: ﻿﻿Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

* ﻿﻿LA Knight segment

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: ﻿﻿Penta vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE King of the Ring: ﻿﻿Seth Rollins vs. JeVon Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga

UPDATED:

Jacob Fatu is also reportedly backstage at the show and expected to appear.

UPDATED x2:

Here is the complete spoiler listing for the show, complete with some additional spoilers on top matches:

* Superstar Arrivals

* Oba Femi opening promo with Dominik Mysterio

* Seth Rollins backstage promo

* Queen Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Liv Morgan expected to win)

* Rey Mysterio and Penta hype package

* Chad Gable will continue to apologize to luchadors Penta

* Backstage with Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, The Usos and Jacob Fatu

* Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria hype package

* Lyra Valkyria and Bayley backstage segment

* Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria (Women’s I-C Title – Sol expected to retain)

* The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

* LA Knight and Jey Uso promo

* Chad Gable will continue to apologize to luchadors Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

* Penta vs Rey Mysterio (I-C Title – Penta expected to retain, Rusev and Ethan Page post-match angle)

* Raquel Rodriguez backstage promo

* IYO SKY promo

* Judgment Day backstage segment

* King Of The Ring Fatal Four Way (Je’Von Evans expected to win)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 2/1c for live WWE Raw Results 6/8/26 coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold & Fightful Select)