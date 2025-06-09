WWE returns to the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona tonight at 8/7c for the post-WWE Money In The Bank 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Ahead of tonight’s two hour-plus live prime time program, we have learned of several spoiler-related news and notes regarding the show.

– CM Punk is in Phoenix, Arizona for tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix and is slated to appear early in the broadcast.

– Bayley is also backstage and expected to make her on-screen return tonight. This will mark her first televised appearance since being written off TV following an “attack” by Becky Lynch that removed her from the WrestleMania tag team storyline in April.

– AJ Styles has also been spotted backstage at the Footprint Center ahead of the live show.

– Some WWE talent reportedly faced challenges leaving Tulsa, Oklahoma following last week’s Raw. In contrast, travel into Phoenix for tonight’s event has gone much smoother for most of the roster.

– While still unconfirmed, speculation is swirling that Nikki Bella’s advertised “special message” during tonight’s Raw may be tied to the rumored WWE Evolution II all-women’s premium live event, which is expected to take place on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

