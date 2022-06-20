It was noted earlier how Riddle is being advertised to appear on tonight’s RAW by the WWE Events website and the venue. He is locally advertised to wrestle Seth Rollins in a non-title match, but it looks like he may not be wrestling a TV match tonight.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the plan was for Riddle to sell his ribs being hurt due to the Spear that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns used to finish him off this past Friday on SmackDown. There’s no word yet on exactly what that means for the broadcast.

WWE has not announced United States Champion Theory for tonight’s show, but word is that he will continue his pose-down gimmick on tonight’s RAW, complete with baby oil. Last week’s show ended with Theory blinding Bobby Lashley with baby oil to end their pose-down. Lashley is scheduled for tonight’s show as well.

Regarding tonight’s concert with Elias, word from RAW is that the “full Elias presentation will be in effect” with a guitar smash planned.

WWE has not announced MizTV for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but word from backstage is that The Miz will be hosting another edition of the show. Other stars not currently announced but reportedly planned for tonight’s show include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, MVP, and The Street Profits.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Below is the current announced line-up:

* Elias returns to RAW for a concert

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier

