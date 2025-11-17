A major episode of WWE Raw is on deck tonight, and Madison Square Garden may play host to more than a few surprises.

According to one source, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, and AJ Lee are all expected backstage for the show.

That trio showing up on the same night would mark a mix of long-awaited returns and unexpected cameos.

AJ Lee hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since teaming with CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WrestlePalooza on September 20. Her presence alone would turn heads, especially given how rare appearances have been in recent years.

Liv Morgan has been out even longer. She suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 Raw and underwent surgery shortly after. WWE never announced a timetable for her return, making tonight a potential milestone moment if she resurfaces.

Reigns, meanwhile, last appeared on the September 29 Raw when he attacked The Vision during their match with The Usos. His tension with his cousins has only escalated since Crown Jewel, where he told them he didn’t want to “see them until Christmas” after they cost him a match. Whether that storyline continues or explodes inside MSG remains to be seen.

Adding to the anticipation surrounding tonight’s show is John Cena, who stopped by ESPN’s First Take earlier today to talk about spreading the spotlight during his farewell run.

“I want people to have to get a chance to showcase their skills and earn the right for opportunity,” Cena said. “So we’re doing this with ‘The [Last] Time is Now’ tournament, where it’s a bunch of the top superstars and some random entrants, even some against-all-odds opponents have a chance to see if they can make it to get a chance to see if they can retire John Cena, which is a really special thing.”

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, November 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime red brand program:

* John Cena to kick off the show

* Nikki Bella to explain Stephanie Vaquer attack

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

