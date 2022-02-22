Several spoilers have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW coverage and Viewing Party. Below is the current scheduled line-up for tonight from the internal run sheet:

* New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to open the show

* Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode is planned

* An in-ring segment with Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley is scheduled

* An in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge is planned

* Logan Paul is scheduled to be revealed as the tag team partner for The Miz against The Mysterios on MizTV

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin is planned

* Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop with Becky Lynch on commentary is scheduled

* RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens is scheduled to be the main event, with Owens and Rollins added to the title match with RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy to make it a Triple Threat

This is not the full RAW run-down sheet, and is current as of 7pm ET so anything could change. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes are not listed internally, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

Below is the current announced line-up:

* WWE Elimination Chamber fallout

* The Miz reveals his partner on MizTV

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro. Owens and Rollins will be added to RK-Bro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy if they can win tonight

* New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrates title win and addresses WrestleMania 38

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.