The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Montez Ford

* Sit-down interview with Seth Rollins discussing his attack on Cody Rhodes

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch for the title

* Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a Money In the Bank Ladder Match tag team qualifier

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* Ciampa vs. Riddle

* MVP vs. Cedric Alexander

* Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles in a MITB Ladder Match qualifier

* Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* A pose-down between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Theory

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* The Judgment Day returns with a new direction

* Money In the Bank build continues

