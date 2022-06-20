The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* A promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will open the show. Rhea Ripley is being pulled from their title match at Money In the Bank for an unknown reason. A #1 contender Fatal 4 Way will take place to determine Belair’s new opponent with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Becky Lynch

* A promo with Riddle and a video looking at his SmackDown loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Omos vs. Riddle, who will likely be working an injured rib angle due to the Spear from Roman Reigns on SmackDown

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Theory

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Elias concert

* Gauntlet Match for a future WWE United States Title shot: Bobby Lashley vs. Chad Gable, Otis and apparently the champion himself, Theory

* The Miz hosts MizTV with AJ Styles

* AJ Styles vs. Ciampa

* Women’s MITB Qualifier: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Elias returns to RAW for a concert

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier

