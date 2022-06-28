The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* Money In the Bank last chance qualifying battle royal

* Winner picks tag title match stipulation: Montez Ford vs. Jey Uso

* John Cena video career retrospective

* AJ Styles vs. The Miz

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella contract singing

* Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan

* John Cena 20th anniversary celebration

* Lashley vs. Alpha Academy with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as special enforcer

* Last chance qualifier, elimination rules: Becky Lynch, Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka

* John Cena returns for 20th Anniversary celebration

* Kevin Owens tries to qualify for Money In the Bank vs. either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod

