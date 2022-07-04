The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:
* A RAW cookout is planned for some point in the show
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to open with a promo
* The Mysterios vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor
* The Miz vs. AJ Styles
* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Carmella and Natalya
* Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. R-Truth
* Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match
* Money In the Bank fallout
* The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul
