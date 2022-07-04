The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* A RAW cookout is planned for some point in the show

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to open with a promo

* The Mysterios vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor

* The Miz vs. AJ Styles

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Carmella and Natalya

* Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. R-Truth

* Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here.

