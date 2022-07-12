The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* A Brock Lesnar promo is set to open

* The Judgment day promo

* Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* Miz TV with Ciampa

* AJ Styles and Ezekiel vs. The Miz and Ciampa

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits

* The Usos and Omos vs. R-Truth and Street Profits

* Riddle and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Theory

* Brock Lesnar returns

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends in an Open Challenge

* Theory vs. Riddle

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

