The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella in the opener with Becky Lynch on commentary
* The Kevin Owens Show with Riddle as the guest
* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest
* Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins
* Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos
* The Street Profits vs. MVP & Omos
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are scheduled for the show
* AJ Styles vs. Theory
* Alexa Bliss, Asuka & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina
* Miz TV with Logan Paul as the guest
Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:
