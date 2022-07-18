The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella in the opener with Becky Lynch on commentary

* The Kevin Owens Show with Riddle as the guest

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos

* The Street Profits vs. MVP & Omos

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are scheduled for the show

* AJ Styles vs. Theory

* Alexa Bliss, Asuka & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina

* Miz TV with Logan Paul as the guest

