The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* In-ring promo from Becky Lynch

* AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz to determine who competes for WWE United States Title shot

* Seth Rollins in-ring promo

* Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins

* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable to determine who competes for WWE United States Title shot

* In-ring promo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Iyo Sky vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match

* AJ Styles vs. Ciampa to name the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Mysterios

* SummerSlam fallout

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear

