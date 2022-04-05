The following plans have been revealed for tonight’s RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party.

* Cody Rhodes will open, according to a RAW commercial. The run sheet says he will close

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled for a promo

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled for a promo next

* Kevin Owens is scheduled for a promo next

* WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler defends against Bron Breakker

* Bobby Lashley promo with MVP

* Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella and Zelina Vega

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Veer is not listed on the internal sheet

