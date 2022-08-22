The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off the show

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will do an in-ring promo, with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair involved

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tournament match

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Chad Gable is booked for a match

* Aliyah vs. Bayley

* The Miz and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

* Theory promo

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Damian Priest

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to his hometown to face Damian Priest

