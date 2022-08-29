The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* In-ring promo with The Judgment Day. Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss scheduled for “tune-up” match to prepare for Clash at The Castle

* Promo with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

* Seth Rollins and Riddle split-screen interview

* Promo with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Kevin Owens will get involved and face Jey Uso in a match

* Backstage segments are planned before the main event but no details were provided

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

