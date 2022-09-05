The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* The Street Profits vs. The New Day vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy to determine new #1 contenders

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title maatch

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* Clash at The Castle recaps

* Promo with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

* Video on Riddle and Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against The Miz in a Steel Cage

* There are supposed to be more Dexter Lumis references

* The cage match and the #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way are scheduled to receive a lot of time

* Fallout from Clash at The Castle

* Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against The Miz

