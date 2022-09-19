The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins
* Damage CTRL championship celebration
* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory
* Brawling Brutes promo
* Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes
* Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle vs. Judgment Day
* Miz TV with Dexter Lumis
* AJ Styles is scheduled for the show, set to interact with Judgment Day
* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:
* Damage CTRL title celebration
* Dexter Lumis on MizTV
* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.