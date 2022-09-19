The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

* Damage CTRL championship celebration

* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

* Brawling Brutes promo

* Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes

* Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle vs. Judgment Day

* Miz TV with Dexter Lumis

* AJ Styles is scheduled for the show, set to interact with Judgment Day

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here.

