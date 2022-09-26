The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* Elements of tonight’s White Rabbit video will implement Tik-Tok
* One wrestler is scheduled to use the American flag in their entrance
* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Alexa Bliss and Asuka are to be involved. Damage CTRL are scheduled to interrupt
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match
* Seth Rollins promo
* Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. American Alpha
* Omos vs. local enhancement talents
* Segment with The Miz and Dexter Lumis. This is supposed to feature a morph suit and an Edmonton Oilers (NHL team) outfit
* Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H.
* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:
* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
* Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.