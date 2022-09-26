The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Elements of tonight’s White Rabbit video will implement Tik-Tok

* One wrestler is scheduled to use the American flag in their entrance

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Alexa Bliss and Asuka are to be involved. Damage CTRL are scheduled to interrupt

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins promo

* Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. American Alpha

* Omos vs. local enhancement talents

* Segment with The Miz and Dexter Lumis. This is supposed to feature a morph suit and an Edmonton Oilers (NHL team) outfit

* Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H.

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

