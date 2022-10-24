The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

* Promo with The Miz, leading to a match against R-Truth

* Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory

* Omos in a squash match

* Elias vs. Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin

* Video for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

