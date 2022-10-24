The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day
* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match
* Promo with The Miz, leading to a match against R-Truth
* Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory
* Omos in a squash match
* Elias vs. Chad Gable
* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin
* Video for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here.
