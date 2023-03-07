The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bobby Lashley segment

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match. Chelsea Green is to accompany Carmella

* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul segment

* Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

* Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross

* John Cena returns

* Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin

* Segment with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa it to be at ringside, while Jimmy us to be at ringside for Sikoa’s match with Kevin Owens

* The main event and entrances are set to get the most time on the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.