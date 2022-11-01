The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match
* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face to face
* Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match
* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns promo
* Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest
* JBL and Baron Corbin promo
* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis
* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz
* Johnny Gargano tells all
* Asuka and Alexa Bliss challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL in the main event
* As of Sunday’s creative plans, Matt Riddle was to dress as Ezekiel for Halloween. The Trick or Street Fight with Riddle and Otis has the usual weapons and spooky stuff planned. A Halloween party with costumes was also planned
* Pepe is was planned to make a return with R-Truth
* A special Halloween edition of the show
* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel
