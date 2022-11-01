The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face to face

* Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns promo

* Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest

* JBL and Baron Corbin promo

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz

* Johnny Gargano tells all

* Asuka and Alexa Bliss challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL in the main event

* As of Sunday’s creative plans, Matt Riddle was to dress as Ezekiel for Halloween. The Trick or Street Fight with Riddle and Otis has the usual weapons and spooky stuff planned. A Halloween party with costumes was also planned

* Pepe is was planned to make a return with R-Truth

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.