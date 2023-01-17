The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with The Bloodline to lead to Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* Third return vignette for Cody Rhodes

* The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Promo with Becky Lynch, who is set to call out Bayley

* Elias vs. Omos with a guitar set to break

* Alpha Academy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Mia Yim. Candice LeRae is set to accompany Yim to the ring

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa

* Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who will be at ringside for the main event

Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business

