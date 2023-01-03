The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo by The Bloodline

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Alexa Bliss

* Elias vs. Solo Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight

* Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable. Otis will be at ringside with Gable

* Damage CTRL Promo that leads to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Becky Lynch and Mia Yim

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Seth Rollins. This and Bliss vs. Belair are scheduled to get a lot of time

* Neither WWE Hall of Famer Edge or Cody Rhodes are listed internally on rundowns, however that doesn’t mean anything, as most returns of that magnitude are not telegraphed. As of press time there’s no report of a return for either man

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

