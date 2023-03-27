The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* The opening segment will lead to Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY

* Asuka video package

* Video on Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

* Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair video package

* Empty arena promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way qualifier: Mia Yim and Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a non-title match

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.