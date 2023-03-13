The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Candice LeRae is set to accompany her team

* Brock Lesnar and Omos come face-to-face

* Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight

* Elias vs. Bronson Reed. Rick Boogs is set to accompany Elias

* Video for John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Angelo Dawkins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio promo

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin. The Miz is set to do commentary

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match. Carmella is set to accompany Green

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

