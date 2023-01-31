The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn Balor

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Rhea Ripley in-ring promo

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs making his return

* Becky Lynch in-ring promo

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes. Backstage segments are set to air before the main event, and the match is scheduled to receive a lot of time

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Cody Rhodes opens the show to discuss his Royal Rumble win and his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rhea Ripley will discuss her Royal Rumble win an announce her WrestleMania 39 opponent – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

* The first qualifying matches for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber match – Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano

