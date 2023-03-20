The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn segment

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* Backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Chelsea Green segment

* Mustafa Ali vs. Omos

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. Extras were brought in to work as security

* Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley promo leading to a match with Bayley

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Piper is listed as the partner instead of Carmella

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns promo segment to close the show

* Otis was set to be getting a “spa day” as of Sunday

* Bobby Lashley isn’t listed internally, but that doesn’t mean he can’t appear

