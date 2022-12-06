The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with The Bloodline

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Matt Riddle and a partner. Despite the advertisement, Elias is not listed as Riddle’s partner, instead he has a different partner listed that accentuates the story

* Becky Lynch and Bayley promo

* Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley

* Seth Rollins promo

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Mustafa Ali

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts poker tournament leading to The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy and Baron Corbin

* Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross

* Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, plus Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch. The winners will face off next week to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts high-stakes invitational poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle

