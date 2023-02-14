The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Becky Lynch promo. This will set up a main event with Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and if Lynch or Bayley win, they will be added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

* The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing

* Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven

* Sami Zayn is scheduled to hop the barrier and cut a promo at this point in the show

* Baron Corbin vs. Cody Rhodes

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

* Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed

* Seth Rollins on MizTV

* Rick Boogs vs. The Miz

* Elimination Chamber video

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in the non-title main event. If Lynch or Bayley win, they will be added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

* Extras were brought in for the contract signing and for a backstage dining segment. There’s also props brought in for a Valentine’s Day-themed backstage segment. Extras are to act as police officers in the contract signing

* A segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models was to have MMM getting sprayed with mustard

* Elimination Chamber go-home build

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

