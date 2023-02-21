The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens segment to open the show

* Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

* Rhea Ripley sit-down interview

* Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Cody Rhodes interview

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is to be at ringside

* Seth Rollins vs. Miz

* “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley and her guest, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed. Maximum Male Models are to be at ringside

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This segment is set to receive a lot of time with entrances and the actual match

