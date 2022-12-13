The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair will be at ringside

* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

* The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs. The Judgment Day

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Elias Tribute Concert that leads to a match against Solo Sikoa

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

