The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair will be at ringside
* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable
* The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs. The Judgment Day
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae
* Elias Tribute Concert that leads to a match against Solo Sikoa
* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:
