The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Kevin Owens promo leading to a match with Baron Corbin

* Alexa Bliss promo

* Mia Yim vs. Bayley

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Seth Rollins

* Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vignette

* Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

* MizTV featuring Dominik Mysteriro

* Top Contender Tag Team Turmoil with The OC, The Judgment Day, The Street Profits, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy. As of earlier, Judgment Day was supposed to receive a heavy push in this match. The Profits are set to continue their angle with Akira Tozawa

* What’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory?

* Alexa Bliss will explain last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

