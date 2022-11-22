The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Men’s War Games promo, leading to a match between The Brawling Brutes and The Judgment Day

* Johnny Gargano vs. Miz, leading to another match between Gargano and Omos

* Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory, leading to another segment with Theory and Bobby Lashley

* Alpha Academy vs. Elias and Matt Riddle

* Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

* Interview with The O.C.

* Women’s War Games promo

* Women’s WarGames advantage match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

* Becky Lynch is not listed internally on the rundown, which doesn’t necessarily mean anything. She is expected to be announced as the final member of Team Belair for War Games

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Final red brand build for Survivor Series

* Team Brawling Brutes will kick off the show with a War Games promo

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley in a War Games advantage match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.