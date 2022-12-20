The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits. Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa is listed after this

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

* Promo with The Bloodline

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Promo with Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.