The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

* Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins and Riddle come face-to-face before the Fight Pit with a No Contact Clause

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory on commentary

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* WWE Extreme Rules Ladder Match contract signing with Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Backstage segment with Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss

* A White Rabbit teaser is planned for around 9pm

* The Miz is scheduled to receive a birthday cake from Dexter Lumis

* It appears there is also some sort of injury angle planned for tonight’s episode. Word is that one wrestler is scheduled to be sent to the trainer’s room during the show, and another wrestler will be using a walking boot

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

