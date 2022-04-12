The schedule for several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live RAW coverage and Viewing Party. Here is the planned RAW line-up as of 7pm ET:

* The Miz to open RAW with Cody Rhodes on MizTV

* Veer Mahaan vs. Dominik Mysterio is listed instead of Veer vs. Rey Mysterio as announced

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a non-title match

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz with Seth Rollins on commentary

* Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi

* The VIP Lounge with MVP and Omos

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega in a non-title match, plus a Belair promo

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy. If Alpha Academy wins, they get a title shot, if they lose, they can no longer challenge RK-Bro again

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will confront RK-Bro

* The Street Profits vs. The Usos

Below is the current announced line-up:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro to unify them

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* MVP and Omos discuss Bobby Lashley and address the WWE Universe on a special edition of The VIP Lounge

